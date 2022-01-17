Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Avantor worth $116,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.