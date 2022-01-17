Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Avantor worth $116,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
