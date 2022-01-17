Avista Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Avista has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

