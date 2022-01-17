AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.60 by HSBC

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €32.60 ($37.05) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.40 ($32.27).

CS traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting €28.29 ($32.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.16.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

