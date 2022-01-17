Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0155

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $81,478.72 and approximately $62,492.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

