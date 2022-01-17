Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 968,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MYAGF opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

