Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 7.1%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,803,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

