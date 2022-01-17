BabySwap Price Up 6% Over Last Week (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a total market cap of $94.67 million and $4.39 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,664,400 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

