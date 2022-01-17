Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Up 20% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $171.09 million and $36.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $13.65 or 0.00032040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,537,598 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.