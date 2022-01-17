Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $187.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 187.35 ($2.54), with a volume of 222478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.66).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of £585.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.74.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.