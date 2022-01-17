BakeryToken (BAKE) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One BakeryToken coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $177.44 million and $23.59 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,790 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,486 coins. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

