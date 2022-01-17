Balancer (BAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.53 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $111.53 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $16.06 or 0.00038078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

