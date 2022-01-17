Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBDO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.