Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

