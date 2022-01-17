Band Protocol Price Hits $5.30 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00012540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $186.47 million and $21.59 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005246 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056444 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006957 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Band Protocol Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “
Buying and Selling Band Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
