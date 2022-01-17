Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of America worth $332,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,953,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

