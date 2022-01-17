Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,623,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 429,101 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,626,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 72,953,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

