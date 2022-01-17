Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BOH opened at $91.88 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

