Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 111.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 40.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

