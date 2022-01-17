Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $633.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

