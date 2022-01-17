Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$149.15 and last traded at C$149.15, with a volume of 90886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$96.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

