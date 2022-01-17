Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.83

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$92.83 and last traded at C$92.81, with a volume of 124979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

