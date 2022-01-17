Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €134.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.55 ($142.67).

Shares of EPA:SAF traded up €0.44 ($0.50) during trading on Monday, hitting €112.80 ($128.18). 611,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.67.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

