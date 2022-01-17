Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.10 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.10 ($14.89) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.38 ($16.34).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €13.01 ($14.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 1 year high of €14.62 ($16.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.