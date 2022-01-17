Barclays PLC Acquires 143,181 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $86.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.96 and a 52-week high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

