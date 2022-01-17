Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,082,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 321,387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

