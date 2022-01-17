Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Alleghany worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y opened at $684.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

