Barclays PLC Buys 192,997 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 160.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,997 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Black Knight worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.80 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

