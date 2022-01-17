Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Celanese worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $173.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.40. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

