Barclays PLC Has $20.03 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Omnicell worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,430 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $164.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

