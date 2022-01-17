Barclays PLC Has $20.61 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227,684 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 64,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

