Barclays PLC Has $21.06 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

