Barclays PLC Has $21.31 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Ares Management worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.