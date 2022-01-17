Barclays PLC Has $25.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Comerica worth $25,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $101.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

