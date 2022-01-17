Barclays PLC Has $25.74 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,712,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 348,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

