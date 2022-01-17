Barclays PLC Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

