Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,018 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.99 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

