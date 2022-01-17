Barclays PLC Purchases 600,848 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

