Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of AGNC Investment worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

