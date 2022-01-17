Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

