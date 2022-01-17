Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

