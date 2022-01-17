Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.61 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

