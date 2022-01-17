Barclays PLC Sells 16,750 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

JKHY opened at $168.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

