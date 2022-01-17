Barclays PLC Sells 188,015 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,015 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Amcor worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,511,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 390,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 442,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

