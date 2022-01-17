Barclays PLC Sells 50,507 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.92 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.