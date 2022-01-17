Barclays PLC Sells 63,384 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 668.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

