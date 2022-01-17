Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,003 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $25,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after buying an additional 726,468 shares during the period.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

VICI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

