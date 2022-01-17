Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock.
Jet2 stock remained flat at $$17.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jet2 has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.
About Jet2
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.