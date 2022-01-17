Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock.

Jet2 stock remained flat at $$17.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jet2 has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Get Jet2 alerts:

About Jet2

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.