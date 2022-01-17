Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,700.57 ($23.08) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,583.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,490.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £85.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

