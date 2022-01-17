Barclays Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €72.00 ($81.82) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.31 ($75.36).

Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.70 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €54.13 ($61.51). 1,913,056 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

