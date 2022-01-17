Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5,450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,960.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,486.33.

Shares of WZZAF remained flat at $$65.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

